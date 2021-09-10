Valpo murder trial delayed, talks underway among attorneys

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso murder trial set to get underway later this month has been postponed as negotiations continue between the defense and prosecutors.

"We are working very diligently on this case," defense attorney Mark Chargualaf told the court Friday morning.

The delay, which was requested by both sides in the case, was made to allow more time for transcripts to be prepared from interviews with witnesses, Chargualaf said. The new trial date is Nov. 29 with a preliminary hearing Oct. 29.

The defendant in the case, 28-year-old John Williams, told Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer that he agreed to the delay.

Williams is accused of holding down and battering a man Jan. 29, 2020, at the man's Valparaiso apartment while his friend, Travis Thompson, searched the unit for marijuana and THC wax, police said.

During the encounter, the man being held down grabbed a knife and while targeting Williams, wound up stabbing Thompson, 36, of Valparaiso, according to police.