Valpo murder trial in hands of jury; accused opts not to testify

VALPARAISO — After being presented over the last couple of weeks with more than 400 exhibits and hearing from 15 witnesses, jurors in a Valparaiso murder case are left to wrestle with vastly different versions of the events of the night of Jan. 29, 2020.

Prosecutors say the accused, 29-year-old John Williams, of Valparaiso, caused the death of his friend Travis Thompson, 36, of Valparaiso, by planning and involving Thompson in a robbery attempt at a Valparaiso apartment.

But defense attorney Mark Chargualaf challenged that scenario during closing arguments Thursday morning by arguing that it was Thompson who was beating the target of the robbery when the fatal stabbing took place and not Williams, as is claimed by police.

Chargualaf showed photos taken in the days following the death to show Williams had no injury to his hands from the beating that left the apartment dweller with broken bones in his face.

By contrast, Chargualaf showed an autopsy photo that he said shows red marks and a cut on Thompson's right hand.

"It doesn't work, ladies and gentlemen," Chargualaf said of the accusations against his client.

Jurors were expected to begin deliberating Thursday on the fate of Williams, who is charged with murder, two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury, aggravated battery when assault poses a substantial risk of death, two counts of robbery and one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

The defense presented no evidence during the trial and Williams opted not to testify on his own behalf.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor John Holmen presented jurors Thursday with Facebook messages allegedly showing Williams planning the robbery of marijuana, marijuana wax and cash from the resident of the Elm Street apartment.

He said it was Williams who immediately attacked the apartment dweller during the robbery. Fearing for his life, the apartment dweller swung out with a knife toward Williams, but struck Thompson instead.

Thompson died just minutes later outside the apartment as a result of blood loss caused by a stab wound on his upper left leg that severed the femoral artery, officials said.

Forensic pathologist Dr. John Feczko testified earlier this week that Thompson tested positive for alcohol and marijuana consumption, the former of which could have caused him to bleed out quicker.

The trial was held in the court of Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

