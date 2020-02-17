Valpo party busted; 29 face underage drinking charges

VALPARAISO — The festivities quickly came to an end Saturday night at a loud, college-age party in the 2300 block of Alan Drive when police arrived and hauled off 29 partygoers on accusations of underage drinking, according to the incident report.

Police, responding to a 411 text tip, said they arrived on scene around 11:30 p.m. and heard people yelling and loud music.

When a police officer asked two men outside the residence if fellow officers were inside, the men said they were not, "but there is a party inside," police said.

Officers spotted several people on a back patio at the residence and had to chase down two female party goers as they attempted to flee, police said.

The man leasing the property allowed officers to enter, and everyone younger than 21 who was drinking was taken to jail and faces a misdemeanor count of minor consuming alcohol, police said.