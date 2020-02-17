You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Valpo party busted; 29 face underage drinking charges
alert urgent

Valpo party busted; 29 face underage drinking charges

{{featured_button_text}}
Valparaiso police station stock

Valparaiso Police Station

 Provided

VALPARAISO — The festivities quickly came to an end Saturday night at a loud, college-age party in the 2300 block of Alan Drive when police arrived and hauled off 29 partygoers on accusations of underage drinking, according to the incident report.

Police, responding to a 411 text tip, said they arrived on scene around 11:30 p.m. and heard people yelling and loud music.

When a police officer asked two men outside the residence if fellow officers were inside, the men said they were not, "but there is a party inside," police said.

Officers spotted several people on a back patio at the residence and had to chase down two female party goers as they attempted to flee, police said.

The man leasing the property allowed officers to enter, and everyone younger than 21 who was drinking was taken to jail and faces a misdemeanor count of minor consuming alcohol, police said.

Those arrested include Olivia Norris, Alyssa Metlicka and Mariah Richardson, all 20, and Madelyn Boyer, 18, all of Valparaiso; Kara Cooper, 18, of LaPorte; Jordan Bingham, 18, of Indianapolis; Dimitrius Hutcherson, 20, of Southfield, Michigan; Haley Hart, 19, of Frankfort, Illinois; Kerry Slaga, 20, Westmont, Illinois; Morgen Metzger, 20, of Grand Blanc, Michigan; Fletcher Christian, 19, of El Cajon, California; Alyssa Cummings, 20, of Novi, Michigan; Brody Reese, 19, of Franklin, Tennessee; Alexander Conlin, 19, of Louisville, Kentucky; Elizabeth Sotak, 20, of New Lenox, Illinois; Peyton Flynn, 19, of Poplar Grove, Illinois; David Drs, 20, of Schaumburg, Illinois; Spencer Swanson, 19, of Churchville, Maryland; Zackary Browning, 19, of Noblesville, Indiana; Stone Dixon, 19, of Cincinnati, Ohio; Cayley Hensley, 19, of Lemont, Illinois; Riley Allison, 20, of Parkland, Florida; Austin Chilton, 19, of Windmere, Florida; Alexis Gaffney, 19, of Broomfield, Colorado; Maryella Zofkie, 20, of Naperville, Illinois; Makayla Geise, 19, of Story City, Iowa; Trey Psota, 20, of Bay Village, Ohio; Joseph Monahan, 18, of Hinsdale, Illinois; Liam O'Connell, 19, of Long Grove, Illinois.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
3
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts