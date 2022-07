Valpo pedestrian flown out for care after being struck by vehicle, police say

VALPARAISO — A pedestrian struck and injured by a vehicle Tuesday night in the area of Calumet Avenue and Wall Street was flown out by helicopter to receive medical care, police said.

Valparaiso police reported being at the scene around 10 p.m. and had warned motorists to avoid the area while the investigation was underway.

"The investigation is on-going and will result in Calumet Ave. being closed for an extensive amount of time in both directions," Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said. "The intersection of Calumet Ave. and Wall St. may also be affected due to the investigation."

Police provided no further details.