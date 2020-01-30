You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Valpo police investigate Region's 12th confirmed homicide of 2020
breaking top story urgent

Valpo police investigate Region's 12th confirmed homicide of 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A man killed Wednesday night in the city's Banta neighborhood was familiar with other people involved in the case, police said Thursday.

Valparaiso police found the man dead after responding about 9:45 p.m. to the 700 block of Elm Street for a report of a man down, Sgt. Joe Hall said.

The man's name and other identifying information have not yet been released by the Porter County coroner's office.

It was unclear Thursday what caused the man's death. Authorities said more details would be released at a later time.

The homicide is an isolated case and there is no threat to the community, Hall said.

The homicide is the first in Valparaiso since April 2, 2014, when Abraham Bratcher, shot his friend, 31-year-old Gerid Forste, at a Valparaiso apartment. Bratcher pleaded guilty in 2016 to felony voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The man's death marked the 12th confirmed homicide so far this year in the Region, records show.

Hammond police recorded the 13th homicide when they found 55-year-old Sylvia Williams dead after responding to her home about 7:25 p.m. Thursday. 

In the Valparaiso homicide, police ask anyone with information to call police at 219-462-2135. Text information to TIP411 (847-411) and enter "Valpo" in the message field prior to sending the message, police said. Use the word "Elm" in the first line of the tip.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.

2
0
0
2
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts