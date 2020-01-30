Valpo police investigate Region's 12th confirmed homicide of 2020

VALPARAISO — A man killed Wednesday night in the city's Banta neighborhood was familiar with other people involved in the case, police said Thursday.

Valparaiso police found the man dead after responding about 9:45 p.m. to the 700 block of Elm Street for a report of a man down, Sgt. Joe Hall said.

The man's name and other identifying information have not yet been released by the Porter County coroner's office.

It was unclear Thursday what caused the man's death. Authorities said more details would be released at a later time.

The homicide is an isolated case and there is no threat to the community, Hall said.

The homicide is the first in Valparaiso since April 2, 2014, when Abraham Bratcher, shot his friend, 31-year-old Gerid Forste, at a Valparaiso apartment. Bratcher pleaded guilty in 2016 to felony voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The man's death marked the 12th confirmed homicide so far this year in the Region, records show.