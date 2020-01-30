Valpo police investigate Region's 12th confirmed homicide of 2020

VALPARAISO — A man killed Wednesday night in the city's Banta neighborhood was familiar with other people involved in the case, police said Thursday.
Valparaiso police found the man dead after responding about 9:45 p.m. to the 700 block of Elm Street for a report of a man down, Sgt. Joe Hall said.
The man's name and other identifying information have not yet been released by the Porter County coroner's office.
It was unclear Thursday what caused the man's death. Authorities said more details would be released at a later time.
The homicide is an isolated case and there is no threat to the community, Hall said.
The homicide is the first in Valparaiso since April 2, 2014, when Abraham Bratcher, shot his friend, 31-year-old Gerid Forste, at a Valparaiso apartment. Bratcher pleaded guilty in 2016 to felony voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The man's death marked the 12th confirmed homicide so far this year in the Region, records show.
Hammond police recorded the 13th homicide when they found 55-year-old Sylvia Williams dead after responding to her home about 7:25 p.m. Thursday.
In the Valparaiso homicide, police ask anyone with information to call police at 219-462-2135. Text information to TIP411 (847-411) and enter "Valpo" in the message field prior to sending the message, police said. Use the word "Elm" in the first line of the tip.
Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.