VALPARAISO — Police say they are investigating reports of multiple gunshot sounds heard early Sunday in the area of Morgan Boulevard and Elm Street.

"The reports indicated three loud bangs were heard in the area at approximately 2:15 am.," Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.

"Police responded at the time of the reports and found no parties in the area and received no report of injuries," Hall said. "There was no information to suggest a further threat existed and it is not believed there is a current danger to public safety."

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the department at 219-462-2135.

"The Valparaiso Police Department thanks the community for their support and cooperation as they continue to maintain Valparaiso's safety as top priority."

