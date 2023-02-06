VALPARAISO — Police say they are investigating reports of multiple gunshot sounds heard early Sunday in the area of Morgan Boulevard and Elm Street.
"The reports indicated three loud bangs were heard in the area at approximately 2:15 am.," Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.
"Police responded at the time of the reports and found no parties in the area and received no report of injuries," Hall said. "There was no information to suggest a further threat existed and it is not believed there is a current danger to public safety."
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the department at 219-462-2135.
"The Valparaiso Police Department thanks the community for their support and cooperation as they continue to maintain Valparaiso's safety as top priority."
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Jennifer Jones
Arrest date: Jan. 2, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2300018
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Philip Reiner III
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300023
Charges: Theft, felony
Krystal Castillo
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300020
Charges: Theft, felony
Ryan Malarik
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2300001
Charges: OWI, felony
Brian Cooper
Arrest date: Jan. 4, 2023 Age: 53 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2300039
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Ronnie Borolov
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2023 Age: 69 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2 300055
Charges: OWI, felony
Brandon Davis Jr.
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300003
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Blake Megquier
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number: 2300010
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Robert Dixon-White
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300024
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Roy Johnson
Arrest date: Jan. 4, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2300045
Charges: Theft, felony
Joel Brumm
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300051
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jo Ann Calo
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2205072
Charges: OWI, felony
Bridgette Nelson
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300002
Charges: Criminal mischief, felony
Chriselle Waters
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 68 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300034
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Amannda Fore
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300032
Charges: Neglect of a dependant, felony
Zachariah Vigil
Arrest date: Jan. 4, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2300043
Charges: Weapons/Pointing a firearm, felony
Nicholas Longstreet
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2205074
Charges: Strangulation, felony
James Galburth III
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2300004
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Jerrahmia Jones
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300052
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Travis Wheeler
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300033
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Kevin Ryan
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2300006
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Zachary King
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2300050
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Zachary Bearden
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300005
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Deonte France
Arrest date: Jan. 2, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300014
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Kathleen Kain
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300022
Charges: OWI, felony
Robert Gilmer Jr.
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300007 Charges: Child exploitation, felony
David McDonald
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2205069
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Austin Wilson
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2300029
Charges: D ealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia, felony
Patrick Kohler
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2300021
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Ronnie Cislo
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2300008
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Jacob Odea
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number: 2300057
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Virginia Petri
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2022 Age: 64 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2205071
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.