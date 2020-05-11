You are the owner of this article.
Valpo police release photo of man sought after Meijer theft
Valpo police release photo of man sought after Meijer theft

VALPARAISO — Police have released photos of a man they are seeking following a theft of more than $100 worth of merchandise from the local Meijer store at 405 Porters Vale Blvd.

The man entered the store around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and exited the store without paying for the items, Valparaiso Police Sergeant Joe Hall said.

"The male was approached by store staff and failed to comply with their request to remain with them," Hall said. "The male was seen entering a black Jeep Wrangler with a green kayak on the roof and leaving the area."

Police ask anyone with information about the man to contact Detective Jason Hamilton at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be sent by text message to TIP411 (847-411), entering "Valpo" in the message field and "kayak" in the first line of the note prior to sending the message, police said.

