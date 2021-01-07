Valpo police release photo of woman suspected in beauty store thefts

Photo of woman Valparaiso police are seeking in connection with thefts from the local Ultra Beauty store at 91 Silhavy Road.
Provided
VALPARAISO — Police have released a photo of a woman sought in connection with thefts from the local Ulta Beauty store at 91 Silhavy Road.
The latest theft occurred Dec. 28 when the woman allegedly entered the store and took nearly $2,000 in merchandise without making any attempt to pay, Valparaiso police said.
It was learned she has been involved in other thefts from the store as well, police said.
Anyone with information on the case or suspect is encouraged to contact Valparaiso Police Detective Sgt. Andrew McIntyre at 219-462-2135.
Tips can also be sent via text message to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field. The word "Ultra" should be placed in the first line of the tip to identify the case.
Brandon Patrick Kirk
Arrest date: Dec. 28, 2020 Age: 30 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2003947
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Provided
Drequain Le Meile Burr
Arrest date: Dec. 30, 2020 Age: 22 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 2003963
Charges: Cocaine possession, felony
Provided
Frankie Valdivia
Arrest date: Dec. 29, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 2003957
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Jasmine Ruby Telez
Arrest date: Dec. 29, 2020 Age: 23 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 2003959
Charges: Methamphetamine possession, felony
Provided
Jeremy Allen Anderson
Arrest date: Dec. 30, 2020 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2003969
Charges: OWI, felony
Provided
Jillian Michelle Terry
Arrest date: Dec. 28, 2020 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2003953
Charges: Forgery, felony
Provided
John Thomas Hill
Arrest date: Dec. 29, 2020 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2003954
Charges: OWI, felony
Provided
Kristal Trichon Bey
Arrest date: Dec. 27, 2020 Age: 33 Residence: Lockport, Illinois Booking Number: 2003943
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Provided
Maggie Gray
Arrest date: Dec. 28, 2020 Age: 23 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2003952
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Michael Lee Whiting
Arrest date: Dec. 27, 2020 Age: 51 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2003944
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Provided
Michael Thomas Blaize
Arrest date: Dec. 30, 2020 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2003964
Charges: Failure to register as sex offender, felony
Provided
Peter Allen Honeycutt
Arrest date: Dec. 28, 2020 Age: 36 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 2003948
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Provided
Robert Kevin Bauske
Arrest date: Dec. 29, 2020 Age: 56 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2003956
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Provided
Robert Van Drunen III
Arrest date: Dec. 30, 2020 Age: 32 Residence: DeMotte, IN Booking Number: 2003968
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Salita Marlynn Marrero
Arrest date: Dec. 29, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 2003955
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Provided
Victoria Elaine Blossom
Arrest date: Dec. 27, 2020 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2003942
Charges: OWI, felony
Provided
