Valpo police release photo of woman suspected in beauty store thefts
Valpo police release photo of woman suspected in beauty store thefts

Valpo thefts

Photo of woman Valparaiso police are seeking in connection with thefts from the local Ultra Beauty store at 91 Silhavy Road.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Police have released a photo of a woman sought in connection with thefts from the local Ulta Beauty store at 91 Silhavy Road.

The latest theft occurred Dec. 28 when the woman allegedly entered the store and took nearly $2,000 in merchandise without making any attempt to pay, Valparaiso police said.

It was learned she has been involved in other thefts from the store as well, police said.

Anyone with information on the case or suspect is encouraged to contact Valparaiso Police Detective Sgt. Andrew McIntyre at 219-462-2135.

Tips can also be sent via text message to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field. The word "Ultra" should be placed in the first line of the tip to identify the case.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

