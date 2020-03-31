You are the owner of this article.
Valpo police release photos of couple sought in Meijer theft
VALPARAISO — Police are seeking the public's help identifying a man and woman wanted for questioning in connection with a theft Monday night at the Meijer store at 405 Porters Vale Blvd.

The man and woman were caught taking hundreds of dollars in merchandise and leaving the store without making an attempt to pay, police said. The theft, which happened at about 8 p.m., was seen on a surveillance camera, police said.

"The male and female were approached by staff as they exited and failed to comply with a request to stop," police said. "Both were observed entering an orange Jeep Renegade and leaving the area westbound on LaPorte Avenue."

Police ask anyone with information about the theft to contact the Valparaiso police detective bureau at 219-462-2135.

Information also can be sent by text to TIP411 (847-411) with the word "Valpo" in the message field. Also add the word "Jeep" in the first line of the tip to identify the case, police said.

