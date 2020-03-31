Valpo police release photos of couple sought in Meijer theft

VALPARAISO — Police are seeking the public's help identifying a man and woman wanted for questioning in connection with a theft Monday night at the Meijer store at 405 Porters Vale Blvd.
The man and woman were caught taking hundreds of dollars in merchandise and leaving the store without making an attempt to pay, police said. The theft, which happened at about 8 p.m., was seen on a surveillance camera, police said.
"The male and female were approached by staff as they exited and failed to comply with a request to stop," police said. "Both were observed entering an orange Jeep Renegade and leaving the area westbound on LaPorte Avenue."
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.