Valpo police release photos of man sought in theft
Valpo police release photos of man sought in theft

VALPARAISO — Police have released a couple surveillance photos in hopes the public can help identify a man sought in connection with a theft Tuesday night at the local Walmart store.

The man in the photographs entered the store, at 2400 Morthland Dr., around 8:30 p.m. and then left with hundreds of dollars in merchandise without making an attempt to pay, police said.

Anyone with information about the man is encouraged to contact Valparaiso Police Detective Sgt. Andrew McIntyre at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be sent by text message to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field and including the number 100 in the first line of the tip.

