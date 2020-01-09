{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso police are seeking the public's help in identifying two women sought in connection with the theft of a wallet and the fraudulent use of credit cards at the local Best Buy store.

The case began Jan. 4 with the theft of the wallet, police said.

The credit cards were then used shortly after the theft was discovered, according to police.

Police released photos of the suspects in the case and ask that anyone with information contact detective Cassidy Schafer at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and police ask that "Valpo" be added to the message field. Use the word "Card" in the first line of the tip to identify the case, police said.

