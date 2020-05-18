Valpo police release photos of suspects sought in Meijer theft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — Police released surveillance photos from a group of four people sought in connection with the theft of several hundreds of dollars in items from the local Meijer store Saturday at 405 Porters Vale Blvd.

The group entered the store around 6 p.m. and left without paying for the merchandise, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Valparaiso Police Department's detective bureau at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be sent via text message to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field and the word "four" in the first line of the tip to identify the case.

