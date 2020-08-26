 Skip to main content
Valpo police release photos of two men in wake of local theft
VALPARAISO — Police have released surveillance photos of two men they are seeking help identifying in the wake of Tuesday's theft of hundreds of dollars in merchandise from the Shoe Carnival store at 360 Silhavy Road.

The men are accused of selecting merchandise and then leaving the store without making any attempt to pay, Valparaiso police said.

Police are unsure which direction the men fled and what type of vehicle they were using.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Andrew McIntryre at 219-462-2135.

Tips can also be sent by text message to TIP411 (847-411) with "Valpo in the message field and the word "shoe" in the first line of the note.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

