Valpo police release photos of woman sought in wake of theft

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso police are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman in the wake of a theft last week at the local Walmart store at 2400 Morthland Blvd.

Surveillance images released by police captured the woman entering the store around 8:20 p.m. Nov. 22 and selecting several hundreds of dollars in merchandise, the local department said.

She scanned the items and left the store without making an attempt to pay, according to police.

She was seen driving a white station wagon.

Anyone with information is encouraged to Detective Jason Hamilton at 219-462-2135.

Tips can also be sent by text message to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field and the word "wagon" in the first line of the message to identify the case, police said.

