Valpo police release photos of women sought in wake of theft

VALPARAISO — Police have released surveillance photos in hopes the public can help identify two women sought in the wake of a theft at the Red Carpet Smoke Shop at 360 W. Lincolnway.

The women entered the store July 24 and concealed items in their bags, Valparaiso police said.

"When asked about the concealed items by a store employee, the females fled the store, making no attempts to pay for the concealed merchandise," according to police.

Anyone with information about the women or vehicle in the photos is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Mark LaMotte at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be sent by text message to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field. The word "smoke" should be in the first line of the tip to identify the case.