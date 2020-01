Valpo police release photos, seek help identifying Walmart theft suspect

VALPARAISO — Police are seeking help identifying a man seen stealing several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from the local Walmart store.

The man entered the store shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, selected the items in question and then exited the building without making an attempt to pay, police said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the man or incident to contact Detective Sgt. Andrew McIntyre at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411), entering "Valpo" in the message field and the word "Mart" in the first line of the tip to identify the case.

