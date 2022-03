Valpo police release suspect photos in vandalism to local law office

VALPARAISO — Police have released surveillance photos in hopes the public can help identify suspects in the recent vandalism of a local law office.

Police say three people showed up around 9 p.m. Thursday to the Langer & Langer law office at 4 Indiana Ave. carrying items that may have been used in the damage to the building.

"The damage consisted of a paint like substance spelling out the word 'Victim' on the south facing wall of the parking area," police said.

Police released photos of the suspects and their vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Valparaiso police detective Eric Pickford at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field prior to sending the message, police said. The word "paint" should be placed in the first line of the tip to identify the case.

