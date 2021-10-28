 Skip to main content
Valpo police searching for man with gun that triggered school lockouts
VALPARAISO — Several Valparaiso schools were placed on a temporary lockout Thursday morning as police continue to search the area around the high school for a man reportedly carrying a long gun, police said.

The lockout was lifted at 9:45 a.m., and there is no known threat, but officers are still in the area in question, Valparaiso police said.

A report came in about 8:25 a.m. of a man walking north in the 2300 block of Campbell Street carrying an unknown type of long gun, according to police. The man never was seen on school property.

The person was described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, heavyset and wearing a green jacket, police said.

"Police remain in the area looking for the potential subject, and no further reports have been received," according to the local department.

The report prompted a lockout at Valparaiso High School, Cooks Corners Elementary and Northview Elementary as a precaution, said Allison Hadley, communications coordinator at the Valparaiso Community Schools.

The lockout was lifted after Valparaiso police and school officials deemed it safe to resume normal school operations, she said.

"We would like to express our sincere appreciation to students, staff and Valparaiso Police Department for doing their critical part to keep our schools safe," Hadley said.

Police said they "continue to work with the Valparaiso Community Schools to ensure the safety of all students and faculty."

Baby pudu charms visitors at German zoo

