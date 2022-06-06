 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valpo police seeking tips in wake of store theft

Valparaiso Casey's theft

Police have released surveillance photos in hopes the public can help identify suspects in a recent theft of money from the local Casey's store at 2004 Morthland Drive.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Police have released surveillance photos in hopes the public can help identify suspects in a recent theft of money from the local Casey's store at 2004 Morthland Drive.

The theft in question occurred around 7 p.m. May 20, police said.

"The male subjects in the photographs are people of interest in the theft, as they were known to have the currency in their possession before leaving the area in the dark colored SUV in the photo," police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police Detective Josh Biggs at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field and the word "Money" in the first line of the tip to identify the case.

