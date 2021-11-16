 Skip to main content
Valpo police step up patrols at schools after middle school threat; student identified
VALPARAISO — Valparaiso police said they are increasing patrols at all schools Tuesday after a threat involving Thomas Jefferson Middle School surfaced the night before.

The threat was made after school hours and police said they were made aware of it around 9 p.m., at which time they identified the student believed responsible. The student will not be attending classes Tuesday.

"The threat appears to be an isolated statement directed from one student to another," Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.

"The Valparaiso Police and the Valparaiso Community Schools are confident that our schools are safe and take these types of incidents seriously," he said. "There will be increased patrols taking place throughout all schools in the City of Valparaiso today as a precautionary measure."

"The incident remains under investigation at this time," Hall said.

The threat comes just more than two weeks after several Valparaiso schools were placed on a temporary lockout following a report of a man spotted around the high school carrying a long gun.

The lockout was lifted later that same day after Valparaiso police and school officials deemed it safe to resume normal school operations, Allison Hadley, communications coordinator at the Valparaiso Community Schools, said at the time.

On Monday, Michigan City police announced they had arrested a 14-year-old earlier that day in response to undisclosed threats posted on social media.

The youth was taken into custody around 1:15 a.m.

"Threats of this nature will not be tolerated," Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell said.

