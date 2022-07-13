Valpo police to train at local elementary school

VALPARAISO — Police say they will be conducting safety training Wednesday and Thursday and again the same days next week at Heavilin Elementary School at 2450 Heavilin Road.
"There will be an increase of police vehicles in the area, and police related activities occurring within the school," the department announced. "Please do not be alarmed, as emergency services are aware of the drill taking place."
The drills will take place from 2-10 p.m. on each of the days, police said.
The training is taking part in conjunction with Valparaiso Community Schools.
"Thank you to the Valparaiso Community Schools for their continued partnership and cooperation as we work together to better serve our community," police said.
