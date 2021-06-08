 Skip to main content
Valpo pursuit winds up in oncoming traffic along U.S. 30, police say
alert top story urgent

John Schrader

VALPARAISO — A 36-year-old man told police he led them on a high speed chase Monday afternoon against the flow of traffic on U.S. 30 because he hoped it would cause them to stop chasing him, according to the incident report.

John Schrader, of Osceola, Indiana, who was taken into custody at gunpoint after driving his vehicle off the roadway into mud, faces two felony counts of resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction and reckless driving, Porter County police said.

A county officer said he saw the vehicle enter westbound U.S. 30 from Strongbow Centre Drive around 1 p.m. Monday after hearing Valparaiso police respond to a suspicious vehicle at the nearby Menards store.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

The driver, later identified as Schrader, fled at 80 mph and after attempting to turn south at Horse Prairie Avenue, continued to flee west on U.S. 30 but in the eastbound lanes, police said. He nearly struck several other vehicles head-on, police said, until turning south on County Road 600 West.

Schrader fled south at speeds exceeding 90 mph and passed several vehicles in no-passing zones before driving off the roadway after County Road 50 North, according to police.

He was held at gunpoint by police as he exited his vehicle and made it way back to officers through the mud, the report says.

He was found wearing stolen shoes with security tags still attached and was taken into custody, police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

