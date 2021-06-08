Valpo pursuit winds up in oncoming traffic along U.S. 30, police say

VALPARAISO — A 36-year-old man told police he led them on a high speed chase Monday afternoon against the flow of traffic on U.S. 30 because he hoped it would cause them to stop chasing him, according to the incident report.

John Schrader, of Osceola, Indiana, who was taken into custody at gunpoint after driving his vehicle off the roadway into mud, faces two felony counts of resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction and reckless driving, Porter County police said.

A county officer said he saw the vehicle enter westbound U.S. 30 from Strongbow Centre Drive around 1 p.m. Monday after hearing Valparaiso police respond to a suspicious vehicle at the nearby Menards store.

The driver, later identified as Schrader, fled at 80 mph and after attempting to turn south at Horse Prairie Avenue, continued to flee west on U.S. 30 but in the eastbound lanes, police said. He nearly struck several other vehicles head-on, police said, until turning south on County Road 600 West.

Schrader fled south at speeds exceeding 90 mph and passed several vehicles in no-passing zones before driving off the roadway after County Road 50 North, according to police.