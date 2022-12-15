Valpo resident watching TV nearly struck by gunfire from drug deal gone bad just outside, cops say

VALPARAISO — A resident of The Masters Apartment Homes reportedly told police she was watching television last Friday night when she heard several loud booms, felt debris strike her cheek and head, and then noticed a bullet hole in the front window of her unit, Valparaiso police said.

She would later learn the close call was the result of an alleged drug deal gone bad just outside her apartment that was fueled by a young neighbor's foiled plan to rob the dealer at gunpoint, according to a newly-filed charging document.

That neighbor was identified by police as 18-year-old Kendrick Ditmire, who was charged Wednesday with a felony count of attempted robbery.

Police said residents of the complex led them to Ditmire, who they saw running back to his apartment unit.

Ditmire reportedly told police at first that he had arranged with an unknown man to purchase $270 in THC cartridges. Yet when he met the man in the apartment complext parking lot, he only had $160 and attempted to flee with the cartridges before the man realized the money shortage, police said.

He claimed the man fired four shots at him as he ran away, police said. Police said they found spent bullet casings from a 9mm handgun in the parking area and discovered bullets struck a windshield of an unoccupied vehicle, the window of the occupied apartment and a concrete curb.

Yet police said a person visiting the apartment complex told them a different story.

The visitor said Ditmire arrived at someone else's apartment unit a short time before the shooting asking if the visitor wanted to assist in robbing a drug dealer, according to a charging document. Ditmire was allegedly wearing a black ski mask and black gloves.

The visitor said he declined the offer and went back into unit and helped place two children in a back room of the apartment, police said. He then heard several gunshots a short time later and went outside to see a gray SUV fleeing the area.

The resident of the unit in question told officers the same story, adding that Ditmire had announced he planned to "hit a lick," which is slang for committing a robbery, according to police.

She reportedly told police she moved the children to the back of the apartment, "as she assumed something bad was about to happen," a charging document reads. Sometime between 8:30 and 9 p.m. she heard gunfire and tires squealing, after which time she and the visitor went outside "to determine if Kendrick was still alive, as they thought he'd been shot."

Ditmire, who was not shot, later told the pair he had pointed a gun at the alleged drug dealer and demanded he turn over all the THC cartridges, a court document reads. The gun Ditmire used was a carbon dioxide-powered BB gun.

"The drug dealer brandished a firearm at Kendrick," police were told.

Ditmire reportedly took off running through the parking lot and the dealer allegedly fired several shots at him.

Police said they were given the name of the alleged drug dealer and learned a gray 2005 Ford Escape is registered in his name.

Police said Ditmire eventually admitted to attempting to carry out the robbery as described.

Ditmire was still in custody Thursday morning at the Porter County jail. An initial hearing on the charge was scheduled early Thursday before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

