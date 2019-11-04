VALPARAISO — A 50-year-old Virginia woman is hoping to avoid trial in what has become a high-profile case charged under Indiana's new revenge porn law.
Kathy Browne was granted a continuance in a hearing scheduled for Thursday to give her attorney, Ken Elwood, more time to speak to prosecutors about "a possible resolution in this matter short of trial," according to the defense motion.
Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester agreed to reschedule the hearing for Jan. 16.
Kathy Browne faces a misdemeanor count of distribution of an intimate image based on allegations she obtained explicit photographs, which a Valparaiso woman had sent to Chicago Fox 32 news anchor Rafer Weigel.
Browne is charged with sending the images to the local woman along with threats of providing the photos to her children's school, Porter County court records state.
Browne was dating Weigel, as was the Valparaiso woman, police said.
The case heated up Wednesday when Weigel and the Valparaiso woman faced off in court during a very contentious hearing regarding the woman's request for a protective order targeting Weigel.
The Times is not identifying the local woman because of her status as a potential victim in the related criminal case.
She was portrayed as both a victim of harassment and as the aggressor during last week's hearing, which is scheduled to continue at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the courtroom of Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper in Valparaiso.
"Rafer Weigel is suspended pending further review of the matter," a representative for WFLD confirmed Friday morning for The Times.
"Nobody should go through this hell," the Valparaiso woman said from the witness stand Wednesday.
Attorney Walter Alvarez, whose firm is representing Weigel, said in a prepared statement, "The oddity of life, that a married woman sends explicit sexual nude photos of herself to a single unmarried man, and in addition, she sent him $300 to pay for a rental car so he can drive from Chicago to a local hotel in Indiana, for a sexual rendezvous with our client. Yet, he is the one punished, losing his livelihood as a newscaster."
