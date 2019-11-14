VALPARAISO — A protective order is being challenged in a love triangle and dispute involving Chicago Fox 32 news anchor Rafer Weigel and a Valparaiso woman that resulted in a criminal case under Indiana's new revenge porn law.
Kathy Browne, 50, of Virginia, is charged with sending explicit photos of the victim, a Valparaiso woman, to the local woman and then threatening to share those photos with others.
Browne has requested a court hearing to challenge a protective against filed against her by the Valpariaso woman, who The Times is not identifying because she's listed as a victim in a criminal case.
The court order in question prohibits Browne from contacting and harassing the Valparaiso woman or her family, according to court documents.
Browne, who was never physically served with the protective order and was not in attendance when it was issued Oct. 17 in Porter County court, is seeking to have the order dismissed, said her attorney Ken Elwood.
Browne is arguing she did not send the photos to the Valparaiso woman as a threat. Rather, Brown argues she provided the photographs at the local woman's request, Elwood said.
The Valparaiso woman had sent the explicit photos to Weigel during a sexual affair this past summer, according to court records and recent testimony.
Browne had hypothetically asked the Valparaiso woman about what would happen if the woman's children saw the photos, Elwood said. But that was not intended as a threat, the attorney said.
Anna Hearn, an attorney representing the Valparaiso woman, called the hearing request "frivolous" and argues it was made past the filing deadline.
Hearn argues Browne failed to show up for the Oct. 17 hearing in Porter County court and failed again Wednesday in a Virginia court to obtain her own restraining order against the Valparaiso woman.
"Karma bit her yesterday and will continue to do so," Hearn said.
"The harassment by Browne continues," Hearn said. "Justice will again prevail as it did in the hearing with Weigel."
A hearing on Browne's request had not yet been scheduled as of Thursday morning.
Browne faces a misdemeanor count of distribution of an intimate image.
The local woman obtained protective orders against Browne and Weigel, the latter of which came last week after several hours of highly salacious and heated testimony drawn out over two days.
The relationship began when Weigel contacted the Valparaiso woman through Instagram in March and then again in June, the woman has said. The two began sending each other explicit photographs and met for the first time in July at the Hilton Garden Inn in Chesterton, court records state.
After the relationship soured, the Valparaiso woman said she was contacted in August by Weigel, who said Browne had accessed his phone and downloaded the explicit photographs, according to charging documents.
The Valparaiso woman said she began receiving emails from Browne a few days later, including photos and threats of sending the photos to the schools attended by the local woman's children and threats of notifying the local woman's husband.
Weigel, who has been suspended from Chicago Fox 32 in the wake of the allegations, has argued he had nothing to do with the Browne sending the photos to the woman and never threatened the local woman.
Weigel obtained his own protective order against the Valparaiso woman in Cook County, Illinois, on behalf of himself and two others.