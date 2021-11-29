Valpo school bus collides with truck on U.S. 30; no injuries reported, police say

CENTER TOWNSHIP — No children were aboard a Valparaiso school bus that collided with a semi-truck Monday morning along U.S. 30 at the intersection with Hayes Leonard Road, Porter County police said.

The crash was reported at 6:17 a.m., Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.

It appears neither driver was injured, he said.

Social media reports say traffic flow was down to one lane in both directions of the highway.

The initial investigation is showing the bus driver was not at fault, McFalls said.

Come back to nwi.com for more details at they become available.

