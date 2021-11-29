 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valpo school bus collides with truck on U.S. 30; no injuries reported, police say
alert urgent

Valpo school bus collides with truck on U.S. 30; no injuries reported, police say

Porter County Sheriff's Department stock (copy)

Porter County Sheriff's Department

 Times file

CENTER TOWNSHIP — No children were aboard a Valparaiso school bus that collided with a semi-truck Monday morning along U.S. 30 at the intersection with Hayes Leonard Road, Porter County police said.

The crash was reported at 6:17 a.m., Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

It appears neither driver was injured, he said.

Social media reports say traffic flow was down to one lane in both directions of the highway.

The initial investigation is showing the bus driver was not at fault, McFalls said.

Come back to nwi.com for more details at they become available.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Olympic dancer open iconic Red Square ice rink in Rusia

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts