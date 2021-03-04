Valpo shooting leaves 19-year-old man dead

VALPARAISO — A 19-year-old man is dead after being shot Wednesday night in the 3700 block of Oakgrove Drive, police said.

Police responded at 10:19 p.m. to a report of a disturbance resulting in the shooting, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.

Officers found the man outside a nearby home and medical care was provided on site, Hall said. The man was then taken to Northwest Health Porter hospital, where he died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man has not yet been identified by police and there is no word if anyone is in custody.

"The investigation has indicated there is no known threat to community safety, as the incident was isolated to the parties involved," Hall said. "Valparaiso Police remain on scene and the investigation is open and on-going."

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be sent by text message to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field prior to sending. The word "Oakgrove" should be added to the first line of the tip to identify the case.