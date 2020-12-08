 Skip to main content
Valpo shooting sends 2 to hospital, police say
Valpo shooting sends 2 to hospital, police say

Ambulance stock
Times file photo

VALPARAISO — A man and woman were taken to local hospitals after being shot Tuesday evening, police said. The man was later airlifted to a trauma center. 

Police were called at 5 p.m. to an apartment building in the 150 block of Mayfield Avenue, said Valparaiso police Capt. E.J. Hall. 

A female gunshot victim was reported in the area and officers found her outside of the apartment building suffering from injuries. She told police that the person who shot her was inside a nearby apartment.

Officers investigated the apartment and found a man with a gunshot wound in his head. 

A child was near the residence when the shooting happened and police found the child unharmed, Hall said. First responders ensured the child was placed in safe care. 

Authorities said at this time it is believed the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. 

Both the male and female were taken to Northwest Health Porter, where medical staff are assisting with transporting them to area trauma centers. 

Valparaiso police continue to investigate the incident and limited information was released at the time of the shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Valparaiso police at 219-462-2135.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

