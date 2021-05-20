Valpo strangulation victim dies; roommate charged, authorities say

VALPARAISO — A 60-year-old man taken to the hospital early Tuesday after being battered and strangled in the 700 block of Center Street has died and his alleged assailant has been charged, according to officials.

The deceased was identified as George Batey, of Valparaiso, and preliminary autopsy results show the cause of death was asphyxiation by manual strangulation, the Porter County coroner's office said.

The manner of death is a homicide and Batey was pronounced dead at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday at Northwest Health — Porter hospital, according to the coroner.

Police said Tuesday they had 43-year-old Michael Bachar, of Valparaiso, in custody.

Bachar has been charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and strangulation.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said Thursday afternoon his office will be consulting with Valparaiso police to determine if additional charges will be filed as a result of Batey's death.

Bachar, who had been living with Batey on Center Street, said Batey punched him and he defended himself by grabbing Batey by the throat "while telling (Batey) to stop and apologize," according to charging documents.