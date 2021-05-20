 Skip to main content
Valpo strangulation victim dies; roommate charged, authorities say
VALPARAISO — A 60-year-old man taken to the hospital early Tuesday after being battered and strangled in the 700 block of Center Street has died and his alleged assailant has been charged, according to officials.

The deceased was identified as George Batey, of Valparaiso, and preliminary autopsy results show the cause of death was asphyxiation by manual strangulation, the Porter County coroner's office said.

The manner of death is a homicide and Batey was pronounced dead at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday at Northwest Health — Porter hospital, according to the coroner.

Police said Tuesday they had 43-year-old Michael Bachar, of Valparaiso, in custody.

Bachar has been charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and strangulation.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said Thursday afternoon his office will be consulting with Valparaiso police to determine if additional charges will be filed as a result of Batey's death.

Bachar, who had been living with Batey on Center Street, said Batey punched him and he defended himself by grabbing Batey by the throat "while telling (Batey) to stop and apologize," according to charging documents.

Bachar said Batey "had some sort of Satan in him" and Batey "wasn't going to stop until he (Bachar) made him stop," police said.

Bachar reportedly told police he did not really care if Batey died, but that that was not his intention, charges say.

Officers were called out to the scene at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall has said.

Batey was treated at the scene by officials from the city fire department and then was taken to the hospital, Hall said.

