Valpo Target store burglarized; One in custody, others at large, police say

VALPARAISO — An 18-year-old man is in custody and others are being sought following a burglary early Monday morning at the Target store at 2420 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso Police said.
Police responded at 12:30 a.m. to a report of a burglary and found surveillance had captured the image of three suspects in the electronics section of the store.
Additional footage showed the suspects entering a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu with New Jersey license plates and fleeing westbound on LaPorte Avenue, police said.
Responding officers found the front glass at the store broken, display cases damaged and items missing.
As other surrounding police agencies were notified, a Porter County police officer located the vehicle fleeing westbound on U.S. 30, police said. A traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle continued along a route that led to Ind. 149 and then into Burns Harbor where the vehicle was involved in a minor vehicle crash.
The occupants fled on foot and Daitwan Jones, 18, of Holland, Michigan was caught and taken into custody a short time later by county police. He faces charges of burglary and criminal mischief.
The other suspects remain at large, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Valparaiso Police Detective Cassidy Schafer at 219-462-2135.
Information can also be shared through TIP411 (847-411), by entering Valpo in the message field prior to sending the tip, police said. Use the word Target in the first line of the tip to identify the case.
