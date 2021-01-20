Valpo teacher was 'loud and abusive' to officers before arrest, police say

VALPARAISO — Police say Valparaiso High School teacher Heidi Bernardi was "loud and verbally abusive toward officers" before being taken into custody during an alleged underage drinking party at her house early Sunday.

"I asked Heidi to sit on the couch in a different room in an attempt to separate her from those who were being cooperative," police said in newly filed charging documents.

"After initially sitting down, Heidi continued being loud and verbally abusive, then stood up and stated she was going upstairs," police said. "After several orders were given to Heidi to stop, she refused and continued up the stairs."

The officer said she used an open-hand restraint on Bernardi's arm to bring her back downstairs, during which time Bernardi pulled away and continued to pull away as the officer attempted to escort her back downstairs, according to charging documents.

The officer noted that several people were seen inside the house prior to officers being allowed in, and it was still unknown at that point where everyone was located inside the house.