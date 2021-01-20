Valpo teacher was 'loud and abusive' to officers before arrest, police say

VALPARAISO — Police say Valparaiso High School teacher Heidi Bernardi was "loud and verbally abusive toward officers" before being taken into custody during an alleged underage drinking party at her house early Sunday.
"I asked Heidi to sit on the couch in a different room in an attempt to separate her from those who were being cooperative," police said in newly filed charging documents.
"After initially sitting down, Heidi continued being loud and verbally abusive, then stood up and stated she was going upstairs," police said. "After several orders were given to Heidi to stop, she refused and continued up the stairs."
The officer said she used an open-hand restraint on Bernardi's arm to bring her back downstairs, during which time Bernardi pulled away and continued to pull away as the officer attempted to escort her back downstairs, according to charging documents.
The officer noted that several people were seen inside the house prior to officers being allowed in, and it was still unknown at that point where everyone was located inside the house.
Bernardi, 47, a science teacher at the high school, has been charged by prosecutors with a Class A misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement. The charge is the highest level misdemeanor and carries a potential sentence of up to one year in jail.
Her case has been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Christopher Buckley, and no initial hearing was yet scheduled as of Wednesday morning.
Allison Hadley, communications coordinator with Valparaiso Community Schools, was not immediately available Wednesday morning for comment.
But when contacted Monday for comment on the arrest, she said, "Thank you for your inquiry. We decline to comment at this time."
Bernardi's employment status is not known.
Valparaiso police said they responded at 12:22 a.m. Sunday to the 4100 block of Sleighbell Lane in response to anonymous tips of an underage drinking party.
Officers arrived to find multiple underage people outside the home, who had recently consumed alcohol, police said. After learning there were additional young people in the basement of the home, police said they were granted entry by the homeowners.
The officers entered the basement and discovered numerous alcohol containers throughout the room, police said. It was further determined that all of the partygoers were under the age of 21.
Police arrested 17 young people from Porter and Lake counties on a charge of consuming alcohol as a minor.
Those taken to the Porter County Jail along with Bernardi were Valparaiso residents Sydney Bernardi, 19; Russell Barone 19; Cade Robbins, 18; Alicia Trauscht, 19; Peyton Krutz, 19; Brandon Mack, 19; Caleb Diston, 18; Eve Bernhardt, 18; Isaiah Tidwell, 19; Blake Knouche, 19; Paige Nagel, 19; Molly Dedelow 18; and Avery Spencer, 18; Schererville residents Aliana Daniel, 20, and Julia Daniel, 19; Anna Long, 18, of Porter; and Lillian Houts, 18, of Kouts.