VALPARAISO — Two members of the Valparaiso University men's basketball team were arrested Saturday night after allegedly being caught smoking marijuana in a storage unit outside one of the player's homes.
The arrest is the second marijuana charge in just over a year for player Micah Bradford, 20, whose original charges were dismissed in October, according to court records.
The other player was identified by police as 20-year-old Mileek McMillan.
Officials at Valparaiso University were not immediately available Monday afternoon for comment.
Bradford, McMillan, Nailah Bush, of Valparaiso, and Darius Hamb, of Chicago, all 20, face a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana, according to Valparaiso police.
Isaac Roseborough, 20, of South Holland, faces a felony count of identify deception and misdemeanor counts of possessing marijuana and false informing, police said.
A Valparaiso police officer said he was driving northbound on College Avenue near the intersection with Brown Street around 10:30 p.m. when he smelled burning marijuana.
Upon being advised by dispatch that a resident of a house in the 300 block of South College Avenue had complained multiple times of marijuana use, the officer approached storage units outside the house where he detected "the overwhelming odor of burnt marijuana emanating from within," police said.
He also heard loud music and multiple people talking inside the unit.
As police were about to contact the individuals inside the storage unit, the door opened and Bush emerged and then dropped a cigar package on the ground, according to the police report. Police found marijuana inside the package.
Four of the five individuals admitted the group was smoking marijuana in the storage unit, though officers said they found no more of the drug on the individuals or in the unit, police said. The group possessed 0.5 grams of marijuana, police said.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Police described the group as having bloodshot and watery eyes.
Roseborough is accused of initially providing police with his brother's name and date of birth, according to the report. The alleged deception was not detected until his parents arrived the following day at the Porter County Jail to post bond.
Bradford was arrested in February 2018 after police said they smelled burned marijuana in the common area of an apartment in the 200 block of Sturdy Road in Valparaiso.
Bradford reportedly told police he had been sleeping and knew nothing about any marijuana use. But officers said they found a bedroom window open and two small baggies of marijuana on the ground just outside.
McMillan, who recently completed his sophomore season, played in 30 of the Crusaders’ 33 games in 2018-19 and made one start. However, the forward from Merrillville played the fewest total minutes of any healthy scholarship player on the roster. McMillan averaged 8.1 minutes, 2.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.
After averaging 16.4 minutes and 5.1 points per game as a sophomore reserve in 2017-18, Bradford played just three minutes in one game during the 2018-19 season due to a back injury. He played high school basketball at Bradley-Bourbonnais (Illinois).
The arrests are the latest developments in an eventful offseason for the Valparaiso men’s basketball team. A total of five players announced plans to leave the Crusaders in March and April. Their departures mean the Crusaders will have to replace six of their top seven leading scorers because redshirt senior Deion Lavender exhausted his eligibility. On Wednesday, head coach Matt Lottich announced the signing of four players, including three international players.
Times Sports Editor Ryan Nilsson contributed to this report.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.