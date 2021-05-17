 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash
alert urgent

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

Ind. 49 crash

Provided photo of May 11, 2016 crash involving Cynthia Kroft, 52, of Valparaiso, at Ind. 49 and Gateway Boulevard.

 Provided

A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney Kenneth J. Allen.

"The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the enormity of their loss, although no amount of money is sufficient to compensate them for what they’ve been through," Allen said.

The award came following last week's trial in Chicago, where the trucking firm, Viper Transportation, is located, he said.

Cynthia Kroft had just finished up a shift as an intensive care nurse on May 11, 2016 at what is now Northwest Health Porter hospital and was on her way to see her mother at a rehabilitation unit in Chesterton when the 11:40 p.m. crash occurred, Allen said. The crash resulted in Kroft returning to her hospital as a patient and then being transported to a Chicago-area hospital for further treatment.

Kroft, now 52, suffered injuries to her cervical spine, he said.

"We're thankful to the witnesses who were kind enough to travel from Indiana to testify," said attorney Otto Shragal, who tried the case with Allen.

The civil trial had the distinction of the first held in Chicago since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Allen said.

"Hopefully, this signals that our jury system will return to normalcy, soon," he said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel hits Hamas-run Religious Affairs Ministry

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts