Valpo woman charged after dead cat and other animals found without food or water

VALPARAISO — Police checking on the welfare of a 21-year-old Valparaiso woman said they found a dead kitten in her apartment, and a dog and two other cats in distress after having been left several days without food or water.

Eilish Chambers was taken into custody Tuesday and is charged with a misdemeanor count of neglect/cruelty to an animal, court records show.

Valparaiso police said they went the afternoon of July 24 to check on Chambers at her apartment in the 500 block of Locust Street. Officer found a dog barking in distress and two cats inside the unit.

A neighbor reportedly told officers Chambers was last seen at the apartment July 21 and surveillance footage showed her entering and leaving that night with a man, police said.

Officers entered the apartment and found it ransacked, and with dog and cat waste on the floor, according to the incident report. There was no water or food left out for the animals.

"The animals inside appeared to be in distress without food or water," police said.

Animal control was called in to remove the alive and dead animals.

Bond is set at $800 cash and Chambers appeared to still be behind bars Wednesday, records show.

Her case has been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Christopher Buckley.