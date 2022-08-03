Valpo woman charged after dead cat and other animals found without food or water

VALPARAISO — Police checking on the welfare of a 21-year-old Valparaiso woman said they found a dead kitten in her apartment, and a dog and two other cats in distress after having been left several days without food or water.
Eilish Chambers was taken into custody Tuesday and is charged with a misdemeanor count of neglect/cruelty to an animal, court records show.
Valparaiso police said they went the afternoon of July 24 to check on Chambers at her apartment in the 500 block of Locust Street. Officer found a dog barking in distress and two cats inside the unit.
A neighbor reportedly told officers Chambers was last seen at the apartment July 21 and surveillance footage showed her entering and leaving that night with a man, police said.
Officers entered the apartment and found it ransacked, and with dog and cat waste on the floor, according to the incident report. There was no water or food left out for the animals.
U.S. Steel to pay record profit-sharing bonuses of more than $14,000
Two pulled from Robinson Lake, official says
WATCH NOW: 1 dead after shooting inside gas station, police say
People can rent Lamborghinis, Ferraris and monster trucks at new Crown Point luxury car rental business
Naked man fled room after family caught him molesting girl, police say
Family urges use of helmets after 'loving, caring' man dies following motorcycle crash
Steelworker taken to Chicago hospital after serious injury at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor
UPDATE: Overturned kayaks blamed for leaving Dyer resident dead, another critical
Man broke knife off in woman's head, raped her during attack at motel, police say
School City of Whiting turnover rate has many agitated
Two dead in separate Gary shootings, coroner says
Ford reports $667M profit in second quarter
Customer complaints mount during Old National's integration of First Midwest Bank
'Filth was on every inch of the floors': Woman faces neglect of dependent charges
WATCH NOW: Police investigate homicide in Gary
"The animals inside appeared to be in distress without food or water," police said.
Animal control was called in to remove the alive and dead animals.
Bond is set at $800 cash and Chambers appeared to still be behind bars Wednesday, records show.
Her case has been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Christopher Buckley.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Miguel Salinas
Arrest date: July 22, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2202958
Charges: Possession or use of legend drug or precursor, felony
Bradley Ernhart
Arrest date: July 28, 2022 Age: 19 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203034
Charges: Battery, felony
Diamonelle Thompson
Arrest date: July 26, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Maywood, IL Booking Number: 2203014
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Christopher Evon
Arrest date: July 29, 2022 Age: 57 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203059
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Gregory Sirko
Arrest date: July 29, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203053
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
William Hanyard
Arrest date: July 26, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2203009
Charges: Criminal confinement, felony
Christopher Mendoza
Arrest date: July 23, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2202970
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Antonio Mitchell
Arrest date: July 24, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2202986
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Matthew Fancher
Arrest date: July 28, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2203041
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Serreana Jackson
Arrest date: July 23, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Indianapolis, IN Booking Number: 2202974
Charges: Battery, felony
Robert Truelove
Arrest date: July 25, 2022 Age: 56 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202998
Charges: OWI, felony
Renee Sorensen
Arrest date: July 29, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2203051
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
John Gardner III
Arrest date: July 26, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2203004
Charges: OWI, felony
Jarett Piornack
Arrest date: July 23, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2202973
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Francisco Rodriguez-Cardenas
Arrest date: July 24, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2202983
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Austin Kirk
Arrest date: July 23, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202968
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Joseph Kovats
Arrest date: July 28, 2022 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203035
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Christine Buczek
Arrest date: July 28, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2203036
Charges: OWI, felony
Jason Landry
Arrest date: July 29, 2022 Age: 46 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203050
Charges: Battery, felony
Isaiah Spann
Arrest date: July 29, 2022 Age: 20 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203058
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Daniel Geruschat
Arrest date: July 26, 2022 Age: 53 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2203000
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jessica Ruskowsky
Arrest date: July 24, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202985
Charges: Neglect of a dependant, felony
Kenneth Barker
Arrest date: July 22, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2202957
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Seth West
Arrest date: July 23, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202965
Charges: OWI, felony
Destiny Millender
Arrest date: July 28, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203043
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Ronald Cadle
Arrest date: July 28, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203037
Charges: Domestic Battery, felony
Walter Bergstrom III
Arrest date: July 25, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2202989
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Bryce Lange
Arrest date: July 26, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203002
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Caleb Schmal
Arrest date: July 24, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2202984
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Vince Mileski
Arrest date: July 29, 2022 Age: 48 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2203062
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Christen Stokes
Arrest date: July 24, 2022 Age: 18 Residence: Calumet City, IL Booking Number: 2202980
Charges: Maintaining common nuisance, felony
Charles Folts
Arrest date: July 25, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Watertown, WI Booking Number: 2202995
Charges: P ossession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, felony
Johnny Casper
Arrest date: July 23, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2202972
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Justin Starks
Arrest date: July 26, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2203006
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jessika Pokropinski
Arrest date: July 22, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Union Mills, IN Booking Number: 2202956
Charges: OWI, felony
Dale Pryle II
Arrest date: July 29, 2022 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203052
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Laura Elkins
Arrest date: July 28, 2022 Age: 59 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2203040
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Leo Hefright
Arrest date: July 24, 2022 Age: 19 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202981
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jennifer Link
Arrest date: July 25, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202990
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Devon Wiggins
Arrest date: July 24, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2202982
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Candice Henderson
Arrest date: July 23, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: South Holland, IL Booking Number: 2202971
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.