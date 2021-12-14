Valpo woman given probation in $50,000 theft from charter school group

VALPARAISO — The former president of the parent advisory council at the Discovery Charter School in Porter was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation after pleading guilty last month to stealing up to $50,000 from the group.

Lisa Apato, 49, is required as part of the deal to pay back $50,000 to the parent group at a minimum payment of $500 a month, according to her attorney Bob Harper.

She is to receive misdemeanor treatment immediately following the successful completion of probation, including repayment of the stolen funds, according to the plea agreement accepted by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

Apato pleaded guilty to two amended and reduced counts of felony theft in return for prosecutors dropping a more serious theft count and allowing her to serve her sentence on probation rather than behind bars, according to the proposed plea agreement. Apato served one day behind bars in the case.

Apato was scheduled to go to trial Nov. 30, which would have been four years after the theft was discovered.

She was charged with a level 5 felony count of theft, which carries a potential sentence of one to six years behind bars, according to court documents.