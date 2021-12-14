Valpo woman given probation in $50,000 theft from charter school group

VALPARAISO — The former president of the parent advisory council at the Discovery Charter School in Porter was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation after pleading guilty last month to stealing up to $50,000 from the group.
Lisa Apato, 49, is required as part of the deal to pay back $50,000 to the parent group at a minimum payment of $500 a month, according to her attorney Bob Harper.
She is to receive misdemeanor treatment immediately following the successful completion of probation, including repayment of the stolen funds, according to the plea agreement accepted by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.
Apato pleaded guilty to two amended and reduced counts of felony theft in return for prosecutors dropping a more serious theft count and allowing her to serve her sentence on probation rather than behind bars, according to the proposed plea agreement. Apato served one day behind bars in the case.
Apato was scheduled to go to trial Nov. 30, which would have been four years after the theft was discovered.
She was charged with a level 5 felony count of theft, which carries a potential sentence of one to six years behind bars, according to court documents.
Apato was accused of taking the money while serving as president by slowly withdrawing $35,105 and failing to deposit another $22,842 from several fundraisers and reimbursements, charging documents say.
The theft was reported to police in 2017 and she was charged in late September 2019.
A treasurer for the parent group told police when she took office in July 2016, she began asking Apato, who was then the president, for access to the financial records, police said.
"Apato, however, would always come up with an excuse as to why the records were unavailable," according to the charge.
It was not until August 2017, once Apato left office, that the treasurer gained access to the records and noticed missing funds, police said.
Apato is accused of withdrawing money from the group's bank account 19 times using checks and 17 times using an ATM card, police said. Police say she also used the ATM card on 32 occasions to buy items for her personal use or for personal expenses.
Her failure to deposit funds into the group's bank account dates back to December 2015 and occurred on six occasions, according to charging information.
The parent advisory council serves to support and enhance the educational experiences of the students of Discovery Charter School, according to the group.