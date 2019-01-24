VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Police are asking the public's assistance in locating a missing female.
They said Monica Scott, 45, who recently moved to Valparaiso, was reported missing Jan. 14 by family. Scott is described as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police said Scott was believed to be en route to Hammond and was last seen on video footage on Jan. 13 at the South Shore Train station in East Chicago. She is believed to be wearing a gray coat with two blue stripes on one sleeve, carrying a purple duffel bag and green back pack.
Police said Scott has not been in contact with anyone nor did she arrive to her destination as scheduled. She currently has no cellphone with her and may be disoriented or lost. She is known to frequent the East Chicago and Hammond areas.
Police said Scott needs her medication and concern is growing regarding her overall safety.
Police ask anyone with information regarding her location or welfare to contact Detective Cassidy Schafer at 219-462-2135.
Information also can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message.