Valpo woman home while apartment burglarized; police seeking tips from public

VALPARAISO — A woman told police a man broke into her apartment early Monday morning and ransacked the unit while removing items before fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.
The woman was home at the time of the invasion, but she was not injured, Valparaiso police said.
Police said they were called at 4:15 a.m. to the 2900 block of Black Partridge Lane, within Chandana Pointe Apartments, in response to a report of a woman yelling.
"Police discovered that entry into the home occurred by forcing open a sliding glass door," according to a news release.
"Due to this information, please ensure all doors and accessible windows are locked, and the use of exterior lighting is recommended," police said. "Please do not hesitate to contact police if you hear or see anything suspicious around your neighborhoods or near your homes."
No further details are known about the suspect, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Eric Pickford at 219-462-2135.
Information also can be texted to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field prior to sending the message. The word "burglary" should be the first line of the tip to identify the case.
Ashlie Ann Patz
Brian Thomas Gill
Clarence Wayne Bess
David James Dishno Jr.
David Jeffrey Allen
Donald Casey Summers
Elijah Gregory Fleming
Erica Lashawnte Gage
Grant Steven Zrodlowski
Jacob Martin Williams
Jake Merlin Rempis
Jennifer Marie Crisman
John Adam Davaney
John Edgar Fields
Lisandra Obedula Thompson
Moelinda Tienisha Biggs
Pamela Jane Stallings
Portia Lynn Bennett
Randall Curtis Reno Sr.
Steven Wayne Patterson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.