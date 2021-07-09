Valpo woman injured officer, spit in face of jailer, police say

VALPARAISO — A 34-year-old woman, accused of injuring a police officer and repeating a racial slur toward another person, spit saliva and blood in the face and eyes of a Porter County jailer, police said.

Bethany Bolinger faces felony counts of battery with bodily fluids and battery to a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, Valparaiso police said.

Police said they were called out shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of Union Street where police found Bolinger soaked in sweat and smelling strongly of an alcoholic beverage. She resisted as police attempted to place her in handcuffs, called the officer names and pinched her causing pain and a red mark.

A male witness told police Bolinger had been drinking with another woman for several hours and then fighting with her, in addition to repeatedly calling him a racial slur, according to the incident report. He called police.

The other woman denied the claims, police said.

Bolinger was verbally abusive to police while being taken to jail and kicked at the vehicle seat, according to the officer.