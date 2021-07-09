 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valpo woman injured officer, spit in face of jailer, police say
urgent

Valpo woman injured officer, spit in face of jailer, police say

Bolinger

Bethany Bolinger

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A 34-year-old woman, accused of injuring a police officer and repeating a racial slur toward another person, spit saliva and blood in the face and eyes of a Porter County jailer, police said.

Bethany Bolinger faces felony counts of battery with bodily fluids and battery to a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, Valparaiso police said.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Police said they were called out shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of Union Street where police found Bolinger soaked in sweat and smelling strongly of an alcoholic beverage. She resisted as police attempted to place her in handcuffs, called the officer names and pinched her causing pain and a red mark.

A male witness told police Bolinger had been drinking with another woman for several hours and then fighting with her, in addition to repeatedly calling him a racial slur, according to the incident report. He called police.

The other woman denied the claims, police said.

Bolinger was verbally abusive to police while being taken to jail and kicked at the vehicle seat, according to the officer.

She continued being uncooperative at the jail and spit in the face of a jail officer, police said. After her nose became bloody during the struggle, she spit again in the officer's face, getting saliva and blood in the officer's eyes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

14 more victims recovered from condo collapse site

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts