Valpo woman locked up to protect unborn child, judge says

VALPARAISO — Citing concerns about the welfare of her and her unborn baby, a judge Friday denied a request to release a Valparaiso woman from jail pending allegations that she violated her probation by testing positive for illegal drug use.

"Doing drugs and being pregnant is not a good combination," Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer told 29-year-old Alysha Ramos.

Clymer agreed with probation that one way of making sure Ramos keeps her unborn child drug free is to leave her in jail pending the outcome of the allegations of violating her probation. Doing drugs while pregnant could harm the child, he said.

Ramos, who had last relied on defense attorney Mark Chargualaf as a public defender, hired him during Friday's hearing as a private attorney.

In making a failed pitch for Ramos' release, Chargualaf argued she denies the accusation of drug use, had subsequent negative drug tests and is seeking medical care for her pregnancy.

A hearing on the probation violation is scheduled for May 15, with a status hearing April 17.

Ramos has been a frequent visitor to the courts since her initial 2008 offense of driving while drunk and causing a crash that resulted in the death of her close friend, 17-year-old Alisha Purnick.

