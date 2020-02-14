Valpo woman locked up to protect unborn child, judge says

VALPARAISO — Citing concerns about the welfare of her and her unborn baby, a judge Friday denied a request to release a Valparaiso woman from jail pending allegations that she violated her probation by testing positive for illegal drug use.
"Doing drugs and being pregnant is not a good combination," Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer told 29-year-old Alysha Ramos.
Clymer agreed with probation that one way of making sure Ramos keeps her unborn child drug free is to leave her in jail pending the outcome of the allegations of violating her probation. Doing drugs while pregnant could harm the child, he said.
Ramos, who had last relied on defense attorney Mark Chargualaf as a public defender, hired him during Friday's hearing as a private attorney.
In making a failed pitch for Ramos' release, Chargualaf argued she denies the accusation of drug use, had subsequent negative drug tests and is seeking medical care for her pregnancy.
A hearing on the probation violation is scheduled for May 15, with a status hearing April 17.
Ramos has been a frequent visitor to the courts since her initial 2008 offense of driving while drunk and causing a crash that resulted in the death of her close friend, 17-year-old Alisha Purnick.
Ramos was sentenced in that case to two years of home detention and 57 months of probation after she pleaded guilty. She went on to violate her probation three times using drugs and after being sent to a local residential treatment facility along the way was released from probation unsatisfactorily in 2015 rather than being sent to prison.
She is now accused of testing positive Jan. 24 for methamphetamine use and of falling behind in paying probation user fees and clerk costs.
The allegations were filed as a violation of the probation she was given just more than a month ago when sentenced by Clymer on drug-related charges stemming back to October 2018. She was accused in that case of allowing illegal drugs to be sold in the presence of her 6-year-old child, in addition to various heroin and marijuana charges.
Ramos was given 1,868 days of probation after pleading guilty to felony counts of neglect of a dependent and possession of a hypodermic needle.
Her probation officer is seeking to have the probation revoked and Ramos serve the five-year period behind bars.
The fatal crash from June 1, 2008, occurred in Pine Township as then-17-year-old Ramos was driving and looked down to close her phone, police said. Her passenger, Purnick, yelled for her to pay attention before the vehicle left the roadway and crashed.
Purnick died a few days later and police said Ramos had a blood-alcohol content level twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.