Valpo woman passed out at gas pumps faces drug charges, Porter police say

PORTER — A 32-year-old Valparaiso woman faces felony drug charges after being found passed out in her vehicle at the gas pumps of a fueling station along U.S. 20, police said.

A Porter police officer said he found Ashley Alexander shortly before 2 p.m. Monday laying across the front seat of the vehicle and she was not responsive at first.

He eventually woke her while emergency medical officials were on their way and she appeared "sluggish and slow in her thinking and movements," according to the incident report.

Police discovered a small container of what appeared to be rock cocaine and Alexander told emergency medical officials she had taken methadone earlier that day, the report says.

"She also advised that she had last 'shot up' Friday," police said.

Police noticed fresh blood and what appeared to be an injection mark on her hand.

Officers said they found drug paraphernalia in her vehicle.

Alexander was taken into custody and faces two felony counts of possessing a controlled substance for cocaine and heroin, police said. She also faces a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.

She was booked into the Porter County jail after a medical clearance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.