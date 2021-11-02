Valpo woman pleads guilty to stealing $50,000 from charter school group

VALPARAISO — A 49-year-old Valparaiso woman has pleaded guilty to stealing up to $50,000 from the parent advisory council at the Discovery Charter School in Porter while serving as the group's president.

Lisa Apato pleaded guilty to two amended and reduced counts of felony theft in return for prosecutors dropping a more serious theft count and allowing her to serve her five-year sentence on probation rather than behind bars, according to the proposed plea agreement.

Apato, who served one day behind bars in the case, will also be required to pay back $50,000 to the parent group if the proposed agreement is approved Nov. 30 by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

The proposal further calls for Apato to receive misdemeanor treatment immediately following the successful completion of probation, including repayment of the stolen funds.

Apato was scheduled to go to trial Nov. 30, which would have been four years after the theft was discovered.

She was charged with a level 5 felony count of theft, which carries a potential sentence of one to six years behind bars, according to court documents.