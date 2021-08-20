Valpo woman who used meth while pregnant released from home detention with warning

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso woman who has a history of substance abuse and court violations since being convicted in the 2008 crash that led to a friend's death was released from the home detention Friday that she was given after admitting to using methamphetamine while pregnant and on probation.

"I am proud of you," Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said to 31-year-old Alysha Ramos. "I have faith in you."

Clymer also eased a requirement of twice weekly drug testing for Ramos in favor of every other week, but warned her not to go back to using illegal drugs.

"If you fail a drug test, I will send you back to the jail," he said.

The reduced number of drug tests will save Ramos money, the judge said.

Clymer had told Ramos he would consider eliminating the home detention if she successfully complied with the harsher sentencing for a period of one year.

Porter County prosecutors had no objection to the request, the defense motion states.

Ramos had tested positive for the methamphetamine use Jan. 24, 2020, and the judge extended her three-year probation term by a year and placed her on home detention, according to court documents.