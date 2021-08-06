 Skip to main content
Valpo woman who used meth while pregnant seeking lighter sentence
Alysha Ramos' arrest photos, left to right, from 2008, 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2020.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso woman, who has a history of substance abuse and court violations since being convicted of causing the 2008 crash that led to a friend's death, is seeking to ease the sentence she received after admitting to using methamphetamine while pregnant and on probation.

Alysha Ramos, now 31, filed a motion asking the court to release her from home detention and place her back on probation, court records show.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer told Ramos she could file such a petition if she successfully complies with the harsher sentencing for a period of one year.

The motion filed on behalf of Ramos by defense attorney Mark Worthley claims Ramos successfully completed a year on home detention as of July 20.

Porter County prosecutors have no objection to the request, the motion says.

The judge will consider the request during a hearing scheduled for Aug. 20, the court said.

Ramos had tested positive for the drug use Jan. 24, 2020, and the judge extended her three-year probation term by a year and placed her on home detention, according to court documents.

Ramos was denied release from jail in March 2020 after her mother testified Ramos' unborn child's life would be at risk if her daughter was set free.

Ramos then failed again in April 2020 to win release after testing positive for COVID-19. Clymer cited testimony that Ramos has received prenatal care while in custody and there is a plan in place to transport her to the hospital when it is time to give birth.

Ramos was reportedly released after the birth of her baby.

Ramos has appeared frequently at the courts since her initial 2008 offense of driving while drunk and causing a crash that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Alisha Purnick.

