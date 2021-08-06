Valpo woman who used meth while pregnant seeking lighter sentence

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso woman, who has a history of substance abuse and court violations since being convicted of causing the 2008 crash that led to a friend's death, is seeking to ease the sentence she received after admitting to using methamphetamine while pregnant and on probation.

Alysha Ramos, now 31, filed a motion asking the court to release her from home detention and place her back on probation, court records show.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer told Ramos she could file such a petition if she successfully complies with the harsher sentencing for a period of one year.

The motion filed on behalf of Ramos by defense attorney Mark Worthley claims Ramos successfully completed a year on home detention as of July 20.

Porter County prosecutors have no objection to the request, the motion says.

The judge will consider the request during a hearing scheduled for Aug. 20, the court said.