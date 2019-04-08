VALPARAISO — A brown mini-van with its sliding door open was seen Monday morning driving past students on their way to morning bus stops, according to police.
The incident occurred about 7:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Tea Rose Drive, police said.
The van door closed as it passed a particular student and it left the area without having contact with anyone, police said.
"The incident was observed by a parent who reported it to police," according to the local department. "Police checked the area extensively and did not locate the van or receive any additional complaints regarding it."
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Police continue to investigate and said they plan additional patrols.
Anyone with information about the van or its occupants are encouraged to contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (219-847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.