Vandals damage boxcar restroom in Porter County

CHESTERTON — Police say vandals damaged the men's boxcar restroom in Thomas Centennial Park, including defecating in a urinal.

The damage either occurred before the restroom automatically locked at 9 p.m. Friday or after it unlocked at 6 a.m. Saturday, the town said.

Soap dispensers were ripped from the wall, liquid soap was poured on the walls and floor, and wet toilet paper was left about, according to the town.

Park Superintendent Shane Griffin said the town intends to pursue criminal charges if the vandals are identified.

Seven hours of work time was spent repairing the damage and cleaning, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.