Vandals spray-paint infamous ducks along Hobart lakefront, town says

HOBART — While birds commonly flock to Hobart’s lakefront, officials have made it clear that a particular duck is not welcome in the city.

Spray-painted ducks have recently popped up in a series of graffiti tags on city property, according to the Hobart Parks Department.

“While we support art within our community, this isn’t the way to go about it,” The department wrote in an announcement. “Nine of our electric pedestals along the lakefront were tagged with the infamous duck. This is vandalism. Regardless if you like the ducks or not, whoever did this did not have permission to deface park property.”

The department said vandalism such as this takes away from employee’s time completing other needed tasks for the city.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have a great crew and they work really hard to keep our parks, lakefront and downtown clean,” said the Hobart Parks Department. “Constant vandalism is counterproductive to this.”

The duck drawing itself derives from a popular YouTube video called “The Duck Song,” which is a children’s jingle about a duck approaching a lemonade stand.