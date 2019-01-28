Try 1 month for 99¢

ST. JOHN — Vandals pulled apart 20 granite light and speaker posts at the Shrine of Christ's Passion during the Christmas holiday and used the broken pieces to smash light bulbs in each fixture, police said.

Each of the posts, called bollards, was custom made for the shrine at a cost of $4,000. The estimated damage to the popular tourist attraction totaled $80,000, police said.

The damage stretched from St. John the Evangelist Church to the shrine's gift shop at 10630 Wicker Ave. The damaged pieces used to break lights weighed several pounds each.

The damage occurred between noon Dec. 24 and 10 a.m. Dec. 26, when it was discovered, St. John police Cmdr. Steve Flores said.

No damage to any other statues or structures was found, police said.

Security cameras along the trail captured images of the vandals, but the image quality was relatively poor, police said. 

As soon as police received the images from the shrine, they posted them to the department's Facebook page in hopes someone will recognize the vandals, Flores said.

Anyone who has information about  the individuals, their clothing or the crime is asked to contact Detective Chris Widen at 219-365-6242.

