Vehicle crashes into Chesterton CVS, officials say

CHESTERTON — A car crashed into a Chesterton CVS, causing one person to go to a hospital Thursday, officials said.
At 12:13 p.m. first responders were called to a crash at CVS at 505 East 1100 County Road North, said Chesterton Spokesman Kevin Nevers.
Deputy Fire Chief Rudy Jimenez said the Chesterton Police Department is investigating the incident and limited information was immediately available.
The vehicle that crashed into CVS had two people inside and one person was taken to a hospital as precaution for potential minor injuries.
The crash caused damage to the brick facade on the east side and an interior makeup display buckled from the impact, officials said.
The Chesterton Building Department conducted an inspection to determine the building’s structural integrity.
The electric service was temporarily turned off to the CVS after the crash.
Chesterton police, firefighters and Northwest Health-Porter EMS members worked together at the scene.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Walter Grzelak
Arrest date: May 24, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202109
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jonathan Butala
Arrest date: May 24, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202113
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
David Dalton
Arrest date: May 24, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2202118
Charges: Battery, felony
Elizabeth Fuller
Arrest date: May 24, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2202110
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jose Rodriguez
Arrest date: May 23, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2202093
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Patrick Alaniz
Arrest date: May 24, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202112
Charges: Child exploitation, felony
Donald Phelps
Arrest date: May 23, 2022 Age: 60 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202092
Charges: OWI, felony
Robert Garner
Arrest date: May 23, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202094
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Melody Heath
Arrest date: May 23, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: North Judson, IN Booking Number: 2202096
Charges: Theft w/prior, felony
Robert Stutesman
Arrest date: May 22, 2022 Age: 48 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202079
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kevin Katona Sr.
Arrest date: May 22, 2022 Age: 52 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202082
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Cindy Strausbaugh
Arrest date: May 21, 2022 Age: 49 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202061
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Gregory Wleklinski
Arrest date: May 21, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202072
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Hannah Chapman
Arrest date: May 21, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202064
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jeremy Crnkovich
Arrest date: May 21, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2202069
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Jeb Breitzke
Arrest date: May 21, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202063
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
