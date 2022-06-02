Vehicle crashes into Chesterton CVS, officials say

CHESTERTON — A car crashed into a Chesterton CVS, causing one person to go to a hospital Thursday, officials said.

At 12:13 p.m. first responders were called to a crash at CVS at 505 East 1100 County Road North, said Chesterton Spokesman Kevin Nevers.

Deputy Fire Chief Rudy Jimenez said the Chesterton Police Department is investigating the incident and limited information was immediately available.

The vehicle that crashed into CVS had two people inside and one person was taken to a hospital as precaution for potential minor injuries.

The crash caused damage to the brick facade on the east side and an interior makeup display buckled from the impact, officials said.

The Chesterton Building Department conducted an inspection to determine the building’s structural integrity.

The electric service was temporarily turned off to the CVS after the crash.

Chesterton police, firefighters and Northwest Health-Porter EMS members worked together at the scene.

