 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle crashes into motorcycle repair shop; driver faces DUI charges, police say
breaking top story

Vehicle crashes into motorcycle repair shop; driver faces DUI charges, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Hobart man faces drunken driving charges after police discovered his vehicle had crashed early Sunday into the Gary Stroud Racing building at the corner of County Road 150 West and Clifford Road.

Emilio Flores refused medical treatment at the scene before being taken to jail, police said.

The owner of the motorcycle repair shop, Gary Stroud, who lives next door to the building, said Monday morning the damage is estimated at $16,000 to $18,000.

Flores reportedly told police he consumed a few beers and had his last drink about 11 p.m. Police were contacted about the crash at 1:22 a.m.

The vehicle he allegedly drove into the building was described by police as a Volkswagen.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Coming Saturday: Riding Shotgun with Crown Point’s Daniel Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts