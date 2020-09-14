Vehicle crashes into motorcycle repair shop; driver faces DUI charges, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Hobart man faces drunken driving charges after police discovered his vehicle had crashed early Sunday into the Gary Stroud Racing building at the corner of County Road 150 West and Clifford Road.

Emilio Flores refused medical treatment at the scene before being taken to jail, police said.

The owner of the motorcycle repair shop, Gary Stroud, who lives next door to the building, said Monday morning the damage is estimated at $16,000 to $18,000.

Flores reportedly told police he consumed a few beers and had his last drink about 11 p.m. Police were contacted about the crash at 1:22 a.m.

The vehicle he allegedly drove into the building was described by police as a Volkswagen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.