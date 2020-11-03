Vehicle crashes into Portage house following police chase; drugs and gun found, police say

PORTAGE — A 19-year-old Portage man and a juvenile face drug and other charges after allegedly leading police on a vehicle and foot chase early Monday that ended with them crashing into another vehicle and a home, according to the incident report.

Jerek Sims, the passenger in the white Pontiac G6, was charged with a felony count of dealing in a narcotic drug and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, dealing in marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, visiting a common nuisance and minor in possession of alcohol, according to court records.

The male juvenile, who was driving the car and fled only to turn himself in later escorted by his mother, was also taken into custody and faces felony counts of dealing a narcotic drug, fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle and maintaining a common nuisance, as well as misdemeanor counts of dealing marijuana, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and minor in possession of alcohol, Portage police said.