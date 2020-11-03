 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle crashes into Portage house following police chase; drugs and gun found, police say
alert urgent

Vehicle crashes into Portage house following police chase; drugs and gun found, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Sims

Jerek Sims

 Provided

PORTAGE — A 19-year-old Portage man and a juvenile face drug and other charges after allegedly leading police on a vehicle and foot chase early Monday that ended with them crashing into another vehicle and a home, according to the incident report.

Jerek Sims, the passenger in the white Pontiac G6, was charged with a felony count of dealing in a narcotic drug and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, dealing in marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, visiting a common nuisance and minor in possession of alcohol, according to court records.

The male juvenile, who was driving the car and fled only to turn himself in later escorted by his mother, was also taken into custody and faces felony counts of dealing a narcotic drug, fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle and maintaining a common nuisance, as well as misdemeanor counts of dealing marijuana, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and minor in possession of alcohol, Portage police said.

The incident began around 2:36 a.m. when an officer saw the Pontiac enter northbound Airport Road from Fairview Avenue without stopping and tried to carry out a traffic stop, police said. The driver looked at the officer for a moment and then took off leading police on a chase through a residential area, which involved the Pontiac leaving the roadway at times and police seeing items later determined to be drugs and a handgun thrown from the car.

The vehicle chase ended when it struck a home in the 5600 block of Aspen Avenue, police. The driver and passenger then fled on foot and Sims was apprehended at gunpoint and reportedly threw a bag of marijuana toward police.

"I told him to stop," Sims reportedly told police. "Only that weed I tossed is mine, I messed up."

Sims reportedly asked police about the heroin that was in the car and asked if he was going to be charged with that drug too.

"Do you think he would run for some weed?" Sims reportedly said.

When the juvenile showed up at the police station at 7:39 a.m., he admitted to driving the car and said the only drugs he had in the car was the small remains of a marijuana cigarette, police said. He said he fled from police at the urging of Sims.

Police said they recovered a Glock 43 9 mm handgun, marijuana, a plastic bag containing a black tar-like substance, THC vape cartridges and a bottle of vodka.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Schererville's Adam Biella

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts